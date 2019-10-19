THERE AREN'T EVEN ALLEGATIONS OF WRONG-DOING:





Interviews with more than a dozen people, including executives and former prosecutors in Ukraine, paint a picture of a director who provided advice on legal issues, corporate finance and strategy during a five-year term on the board, which ended in April of this year.





Biden never visited Ukraine for company business during that time, according to three of the people.





They also said that his presence on the board didn't protect the company from its most serious challenge: a series of criminal investigations launched by Ukrainian authorities against its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, a multimillionaire former minister of ecology and natural resources. [...]





In an interview with Reuters in September, former Ukraine prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said Hunter Biden's position on the board when his father was vice-president raised no red flags. "From the point of view of Ukrainian law, (Hunter Biden) didn't violate anything," Lutsenko said.





Ukraine's new general prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who took over in August, said he was not aware of any wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. His office announced on Oct 4 that it was reviewing 15 previous investigations related to Zlochevsky but no decision had been taken on how to proceed against him or people related to him.