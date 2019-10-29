October 29, 2019
THE WHISTLEBLOWER'S NAME IS DONALD:
Nunes Aide Is Leaking the Ukraine Whistleblower's Name, Sources Say: Derek Harvey, a former intelligence analyst, has also been spreading disinformation about an aide to Adam Schiff. (Spencer Ackerman, Sam Brodey, Adam Rawnsley, 10.29.19, Daily Beast)
Given that Donald not only confessed, doubled-down and then made the same demand of China, the original whistleblowers don't matter to the prosecution.A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes has been providing conservative politicians and journalists with information--and misinformation--about the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the biggest crisis of Donald Trump's presidency, two knowledgeable sources tell The Daily Beast. [...]The whistleblower is not Harvey's only target. Another is a staffer for the House intelligence committee Democrats whom The Daily Beast has agreed not to name due to concerns about reprisals against the staffer. Harvey, both sources said, has spread a false story alleging that the whistleblower contacted the staffer ahead of raising internal alarm about President Trump's July 25 phone call attempting to get a "favor" from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to damage Trump's rival Joe Biden. In right-wing circles, contact with Schiff is meant to discredit the whistleblower as partisan.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 29, 2019 12:00 AM