October 29, 2019

THE WHISTLEBLOWER'S NAME IS DONALD:

Nunes Aide Is Leaking the Ukraine Whistleblower's Name, Sources Say: Derek Harvey, a former intelligence analyst, has also been spreading disinformation about an aide to Adam Schiff. (Spencer Ackerman, Sam Brodey, Adam Rawnsley, 10.29.19, Daily Beast)

A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes has been providing conservative politicians and journalists with information--and misinformation--about the anonymous whistleblower who triggered the biggest crisis of Donald Trump's presidency, two knowledgeable sources tell The Daily Beast.  [...]

The whistleblower is not Harvey's only target. Another is a staffer for the House intelligence committee Democrats whom The Daily Beast has agreed not to name due to concerns about reprisals against the staffer. Harvey, both sources said, has spread a false story alleging that the whistleblower contacted the staffer ahead of raising internal alarm about President Trump's July 25 phone call attempting to get a "favor" from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to damage Trump's rival Joe Biden. In right-wing circles, contact with Schiff is meant to discredit the whistleblower as partisan. 

Given that Donald not only confessed, doubled-down and then made the same demand of China, the original whistleblowers don't matter to the prosecution.
