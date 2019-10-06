October 6, 2019
THE TRAGEDY OF THE REVOLUTION:
The differences between UK and US governments: a brief guide (History Extra, October 1, 2019)
At the heart of the American constitutional founding is an irony: although they railed against the overbearing executive power of the British monarch, they ended up creating an executive presidency with far more power than the king or queen of England was ever to have again. The US Constitution most closely resembles the British constitution of the early 17th century before parliament started asserting its sovereignty - a process that has continued right up to the Supreme Court's decision on proroguing.
Had George offered America its own parliament, the world would be a better place today.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2019 8:45 AM