October 31, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Report: White House lawyer moved Trump's Ukraine transcript to classified server after staff flagged concerns (Catherine Garcia, October 30, 2019, The Week)
After learning that White House officials had concerns over President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, National Security Council legal counsel John Eisenberg proposed moving a reconstructed transcript of the call to a server used for highly classified material, restricting access to it and going against White House protocol, The Washington Post reports.This revelation was made during Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's testimony to House investigators on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told the Post.
From inside the bubble, one can smell the hand of Soros....
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2019 12:00 AM