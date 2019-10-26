THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The four big stories are all of a piece. First, Trump capo John Kelly wishes he had stayed on longer with the goal of preventing some of the more stupid crimes, having warned his boss that investigators would close in-which they have.





Second, it appears that the Trump administration handed a company tied to Trump's brother a $33 million contract in a decision reeking of illegal nepotism.





A company in which President Trump's brother has a financial stake received a $33 million contract from the U.S. Marshals Service earlier this year, an award that has drawn protests from two other bidders, one of which has filed a complaint alleging possible favoritism in the bidding process.

[...]





Third, it appears that Trump may have ordered the federal government to illegally steer a government contract away from Amazon on a $10 billion Pentagon computing contract because of his disagreements with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. [...]





Finally, the president's fixer lawyer is in even deeper than previously known with his just-arrested Ukrainian clients accused of illegally funneling foreign campaign contributions to Republicans from shady sources in exchange for even shadier favors.