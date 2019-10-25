October 25, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Judge rules DOJ must turn over Mueller grand jury material to House Democrats (KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN, 10/25/2019, Politico)
A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Justice Department must turn over former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury evidence to the House Judiciary Committee, a groundbreaking victory for Democrats in their effort to investigate whether President Donald Trump should be impeached for obstructing the long-running Russia probe.In a double victory for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judge Beryl Howell -- the chief federal judge in Washington -- ruled that the impeachment inquiry Democrats have launched is valid even though the House hasn't taken a formal vote on it. The decision rejects arguments by DOJ and congressional Republicans that a formal vote is necessary to launch impeachment proceedings.
Darn Constitution...
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2019 6:26 PM
