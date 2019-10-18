THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A former White House official said Trump "will be feeling the pain of having pushed out [former National Security Adviser John] Bolton at a very inopportune time. He won't make the same mistake with Mulvaney, however frustrated he may be with him. Now, their interests are aligned. They sink or swim together."





It's a line of thinking that has come to permeate the West Wing, and it marks a significant shift in how Trump is beginning to view his relationship with his staffers. For the past two and a half years, the White House has operated like a radio perpetually set on scan, with Trump sampling staffer after staffer in search of those whose rhythms match his own. Indeed, as Mulvaney told us earlier this year, it's made for a West Wing whose atmosphere is dictated by one particular maxim: "He could fire any of us tomorrow."





With the backdrop of impeachment, however, some White House staffers could feel more secure in their jobs than even their boss--and that's perhaps especially true of Mulvaney. As Democrats move forward in their investigation, they're looking for star witnesses, those officials in Trump's inner circle who could speak authoritatively as to whether Trump pressured a foreign power to open investigations into both the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden. And should Trump discard an adviser in his preferred manner--hastily announce the news on Twitter, then trash the person's reputation--he or she may decide to become said star witness.