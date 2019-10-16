THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent told lawmakers on Tuesday that he had been told by a supervisor to lie low after he raised complaints about Rudy Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine undermining US foreign policy, according to Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, a senior member of the House Oversight Committee.





Connolly, a Virginia lawmaker, said Kent described Giuliani's campaign to oust the US ambassador to Ukraine outside of the State Department channels as having "undermined 28 years of US efforts to try to promote the rule of law in Ukraine."