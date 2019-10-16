THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

In May 2018, about the time Parnas and Fruman pledged to raise $20,000 for the congressman, Sessions wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo complaining about Yovanovitch and echoing conservative allegations that she was biased against Trump. Yovanovitch, who testified last week in the House impeachment inquiry, was abruptly recalled to Washington a year later after a concerted campaign by Giuliani, Fox News hosts, and conservative media.