THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





A 58 percent majority of Americans say House Democrats were right to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, and a 49 percent plurality say the House should vote to remove him from office, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released Tuesday morning. [...]





[2]8 percent of Republicans said they support the House impeachment investigation -- a 21-point jump from a Washington Post/ABC News poll in July -- and 18 percent of Republicans want the House to "vote to remove Trump from office."