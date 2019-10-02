THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

President Trump refused to answer a question from Reuters' Jeff Mason about what he was asking Ukraine's president to do about Joe Biden and his son during a now-infamous July 25 phone call, instead criticizing European countries for not providing aid to Ukraine, attacking the impeachment investigation as a "hoax" and berating Mason for being "rude."





The exchange:





MASON: "The question, sir, was what did you want President Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son Hunter?

TRUMP: "Are you talking to me?"

MASON: "Yes. It's just a follow-up of what I just asked you, sir."

TRUMP: "Listen, are you ready? We have the president of Finland. Ask him a question."

MASON: "I have one for him. I wanted to follow-up on the one that I asked you."

TRUMP: Did you hear me? Did you hear me? Ask him a question. I've given you a long answer, ask this gentleman a question. Don't be rude. I've answered everything. It's a whole hoax. And you know who's playing into this hoax? People like you and the fake news media that we have in this country. And I say in many cases, the corrupt media."