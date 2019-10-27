THE SHI'A/CHRISTIAN ALLIANCE ROLLS ON:

Iraq's intelligence service provided the US-led coalition with the exact coordinates of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's location, paving the way for the raid that reportedly killed him, an Iraqi intelligence official told Reuters on Sunday.





The agency learned of Baghdadi's location from documents found at a secret location in Iraq's western desert after arresting an Iraqi man and woman from within his "inner circle", the official said.





"We have been constantly coordinating with the CIA, providing valuable information that the Iraqi National Intelligence Service has on Baghdadi's movements and place of hiding," the official said.