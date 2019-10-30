THE SHARED FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION:





MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- More than 5,000 miles from the congressional room where he testified that President Donald Trump tried to get a foreign government to investigate his political opponents, acting Ambassador Bill Taylor took to a stage here Tuesday and was greeted like a rock star.





Taylor was applauded by hundreds of attendees and swarmed by well-wishers at an economic conference days after his stunning testimony connected the president, his lawyer and other political appointees to an effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.





The career diplomat used the opportunity to praise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who convened the international gathering of diplomats and international business leaders in this remote eastern city near the Russian border.





"President Zelenskiy ran on two things: One was ending the war on Ukrainian terms. And the second was defeating corruption," Taylor told NBC News. "He has done some very brave things on ending the war."





"And this message here today on the investment in the East is an important component of ending the war, developing the confidence of people here and people in the nongovernment controlled areas."