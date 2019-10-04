October 4, 2019
THE SAFETY WORD IS, "IMPEACHMENT":
Trump pushing nations for Biden probe is 'wrong and appalling': Romney (Reuters, 10/04/19)
"When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," Romney said on Twitter. "By all appearances, the president's brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling."
Sasse breaks with Trump's call for probe: 'Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth' (JORDAIN CARNEY, 10/03/19, The hill)
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) pushed back strongly on Thursday night against President Trump's suggestion that the Chinese government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden."Hold up: Americans don't look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that's a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps," Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.
