October 24, 2019
THE rIGHT VS THE rEPUBLIC:
Impeachment is closing in on Trump, so Republicans are throwing a tantrum (Joel Mathis, October 24, 2019, The Week)
The point of this charade wasn't transparency or due process. It was disruption.President Trump and his allies have never had much use for America's laws and institutions. As impeachment draws near, though, it is increasingly clear that for Trumpist members of the Republican Party, we have now entered the "that's a nice Congress you have there -- be a shame if anything happened to it" phase of the proceedings.
