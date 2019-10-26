October 26, 2019

THE rIGHT DOESN'T DO JOURNALISM, JUST AGITPROP:

Indicted Giuliani Associates Were To Set Up Hannity Interview In Vienna (Julie Millican October 25, 2019, MediaMatters

CNN reported this week that two Soviet-born con men arrested while attempting to flee the country earlier this month claimed they were on their way to Vienna to facilitate an interview between Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Hannity has been at the forefront of promoting the false claim that former Vice President Joe Biden acted corruptly by withholding U.S. aid to force the resignation of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son.

And then they wonder why reality is stacked against them....

