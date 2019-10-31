October 31, 2019
THE RELUCTANT TRUMPER RUSE:
The Impeachment Equation (JONATHAN V. LAST, OCTOBER 31, 2019, The Bulwark)
[I] can't quite shake the sense that at some point, in the distant past, I heard a lot of talk about how elections were binary choices, and that Democrats were despicable radicals, and the Supreme Court was critical--and that all Republican voters, everywhere, had a positive moral duty to vote for any candidate the GOP put forth in a general election. No matter what. Because the alternative was the utter and complete destruction of the Republic.Is that . . . no longer true?
It was never true. What Donald intuited, and the reluctance of Republicans to criticize him confirms, is that some significant portion of the GOP vote is based on nothing but racism. That's why it is Mike Pence, not Hillary Clinton, who should be worried about Tulsi.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2019 12:00 AM