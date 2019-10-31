THE RELUCTANT TRUMPER RUSE:

[I] can't quite shake the sense that at some point, in the distant past, I heard a lot of talk about how elections were binary choices, and that Democrats were despicable radicals, and the Supreme Court was critical--and that all Republican voters, everywhere, had a positive moral duty to vote for any candidate the GOP put forth in a general election. No matter what. Because the alternative was the utter and complete destruction of the Republic.





Is that . . . no longer true?