THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG (profanity alert):





Last week I wrote a column asking if this--the underwater poll numbers, loss of the House, impeachment, awful reelection prospects, abandonment of America's allies--is what Trump supporters had signed up for.





If you watch all the way through the shooting and killing in the video, at the 2:50 mark the fake Trump turns to the camera and smiles and the creator of the video drops in different music--here he's replacing the original Kingsmen score. The music is DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win."





Which goes something like this:





"All I do is win, win, win no matter what."





Then Trump freezes with his Pepe smile and a pair of 8-bit sunglasses floats down onto his face.





The video is the answer to my question: This--the video--is what Trump voters signed up for.





They don't care about Syria, or tariffs, or the Russians, or the Wall, or anything else that we traditionally think of as policy goals. They don't even care about judges or abortion or free trade.





They care about hurting their domestic enemies.





Not all of them, to be sure. Maybe not even a majority of them. But for a percentage of them that is greater than zero, a video about Trump killing politicians and celebrities and journalists they don't like isn't a regrettable side-effect of Trump's presidency.





It's the entire point of Trump's presidency.