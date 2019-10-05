October 5, 2019
THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:
A Pro-Trump Conspiracy Group Planted A Fake Climate Activist Who Suggested "Eating Babies" At An AOC Town Hall Meeting (Tasneem Nashrulla, 10/04/19, BuzzFeed News)
Ocasio-Cortez later tweeted that she was concerned the woman at the town hall was "suffering from a mental condition" and that she wanted to treat her with compassion. She also admonished right-wingers on Twitter for mocking the woman.After the video went viral, a group called LaRouche PAC -- which is affiliated with people with a long history of peddling unfounded conspiracy theories that has now turned pro-Trump -- took credit for planting the woman at the town hall meeting in an attempt to "troll" Ocasio-Cortez and mock the climate change crisis.The fringe group, founded by conspiracy theorist Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr., who died earlier this year, believes climate change is a hoax and compares carbon dioxide reduction policies to "genocide."
Just when you think the Trumpbots can't sink any lower they end up being Larouchie tools.
