THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

Ocasio-Cortez later tweeted that she was concerned the woman at the town hall was "suffering from a mental condition" and that she wanted to treat her with compassion. She also admonished right-wingers on Twitter for mocking the woman.





After the video went viral, a group called LaRouche PAC -- which is affiliated with people with a long history of peddling unfounded conspiracy theories that has now turned pro-Trump -- took credit for planting the woman at the town hall meeting in an attempt to "troll" Ocasio-Cortez and mock the climate change crisis.





The fringe group, founded by conspiracy theorist Lyndon H. LaRouche Jr., who died earlier this year, believes climate change is a hoax and compares carbon dioxide reduction policies to "genocide."