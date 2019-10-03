THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

In a February court filing, prosecutors said Hasson "intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country". They also said he had espoused extremist views for years and drafted an email in which he said he was "dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth".





Prosecutors claimed Hasson drew up what appeared to be a hitlist that included the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, and the presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Network TV journalists Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough of MSNBC and CNN's Chris Cuomo and Van Jones were also mentioned.





Hasson also targeted two supreme court justices and two social media executives and searched online for their home addresses in March 2018, within minutes of searching firearm sales websites, according to prosecutors.