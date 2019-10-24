October 24, 2019
THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:
Super Trumpy MLB Umpire Tweets He's Buying AR-15 to Fight "Civil War" in Case of Impeachment (ELLIOT HANNON, OCT 24, 2019, Slate)
Major League umpires, you'd assume, would be sticklers for the rules, but not veteran ump Rob Drake. As the World Series was kicking off in Houston on Tuesday, the 10-year veteran tweeted out his own violent, anarchic thoughts on the impeachment inquiry currently underway in the Capitol. "I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020."
Which is the point of the gun.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 24, 2019 12:01 AM