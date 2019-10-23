THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Officials in the defense establishment say that Israel's military policy in the West Bank is often dictated by settlement leaders 'to benefit the Jewish population' rather than by security considerations. [...]





The officials added that settler leaders have put heavy pressure on the government, thereby undermining the army's status in the territories and enabling violence against members of the security services.





"It's expressed as an atmosphere that everything's allowed," said one senior officer involved in the defense establishment's conversations with government officials.





In recent years, defense officials said, settlement leaders have gained more power over the government, and they have waged a persistent battle against the defense establishment's policies through their representatives in the Knesset. This has led the government to capitulate to settler interests at the expense of defense considerations, the officials said.