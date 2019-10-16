THE LIKABLE PALESTINIANS:

"They say 'declare a ceasefire.' We will never declare a ceasefire," Erdogan told reporters on flight back from Baku late on Tuesday where he attended a regional business summit in Azerbaijan's capital.





The Trump administration is scrambling to contain the escalating domestic and international fallout from President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, a move that paved the way for Turkey's assault on Syrian Kurdish fighters who it considers to be terrorists. U.S.-led coalition forces have for the last several years successfully partnered with Syrian Kurds to fight the Islamic State group.