October 16, 2019
THE LIKABLE PALESTINIANS:
Turkey rebuffs Trump call for Syria ceasefire as Russia fills power vacuum after U.S. exit (Deirdre Shesgreen and Kim Hjelmgaard, Oct. 16, 2019, USA Today)
"They say 'declare a ceasefire.' We will never declare a ceasefire," Erdogan told reporters on flight back from Baku late on Tuesday where he attended a regional business summit in Azerbaijan's capital.The Trump administration is scrambling to contain the escalating domestic and international fallout from President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, a move that paved the way for Turkey's assault on Syrian Kurdish fighters who it considers to be terrorists. U.S.-led coalition forces have for the last several years successfully partnered with Syrian Kurds to fight the Islamic State group.
E=verybody opposes nationhood for somebody, though Donald has the Hong Kong, Palestine, Kurdistan trifecta to his credit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2019 12:00 AM