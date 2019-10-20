October 20, 2019
THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Netanyahu, Gantz condemn settler violence against IDF soldiers MICHAEL BACHNER and JACOB MAGID, 10/20/19, Times of Israel)
A soldier was lightly injured by rock-throwing during the clashes overnight Saturday-Sunday near the northern West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, the army said. The riots involved some 30 settlers who hurled stones at troops and punctured tires of military vehicles, according to the IDF.The army responded by using riot dispersal means and firing their guns in the air. No arrests have been made.
