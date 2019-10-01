THE dEEP sTATE IS NOT AMUSED:

The intelligence community inspector general issued a statement Monday refuting false claims by President Trump and his allies about the whistleblower whose complaint on his interactions with Ukraine triggered a formal impeachment inquiry.





Why it matters: It's rare for the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to issue such a statement. But it did so after the president and loyalist lawmakers made false claims while attacking the whistleblower's credibility over the complaint concerning Trump urging Ukraine investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his family.