October 1, 2019
THE dEEP sTATE IS NOT AMUSED:
Intelligence community watchdog refutes Trump's whistleblower claims (Rebecca Falconer, 10/01/19, Axios)
The intelligence community inspector general issued a statement Monday refuting false claims by President Trump and his allies about the whistleblower whose complaint on his interactions with Ukraine triggered a formal impeachment inquiry.Why it matters: It's rare for the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to issue such a statement. But it did so after the president and loyalist lawmakers made false claims while attacking the whistleblower's credibility over the complaint concerning Trump urging Ukraine investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his family.
All that hope the Trumpbots invested in the IGs and it turns out that Donald is their target too. Maybe you don't want to get your analysis from Rush, Sean, Donald and Solomon?
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2019 12:00 AM
