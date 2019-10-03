THE DANGER IS OBVIOUS...:





[4]4%-35%, those surveyed say the Senate, which would then be charged with holding a trial of the president, should convict Trump and remove him from office.









...if we set a standard that we are willing to impeach someone just for: racist business practices; racist politics; racist policies; sexual assault; cover-up; collusion with an enemy; treason; obstruction of justice; diverting tax dollars to their businesses; etc.; then how are we going to get people like that to run for president?



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2019 7:47 AM

