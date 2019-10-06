THE CULTURES WARS ARE A ROUT:

Once again, and to my surprise, it was the extramural interpolations of Mr. Jackson and his co-writers which caught my attention and stole the show. The interwoven subplot of Aragorn's betrothal to Arwen was handled dexterously and decorously, centred on the question of whether Arwen would choose to depart for the Undying Lands with her elven kinsfolk, thereby leaving Aragorn, or whether she would choose "death," to use her father's words, by remaining in Middle-earth, in the realm of mere mortals, exiled forever from her kin but united with Aragorn in marriage until Aragorn's inevitable death parted them. This "will she or won't she" subplot added emotional depth to the story and heightened the viewer's awareness of Aragorn's loyalty and chastity, particularly in the manner in which he conquered his evident attraction to the infatuated Éowyn, remaining loyal to his love for Arwen in spite of his belief that she had chosen to depart for the Undying Lands.





The most powerful of these extramural moments was Arwen's vision of an older Aragorn playing joyously with their future son, a son who would never be given the gift of life should Arwen choose to leave Middle-earth with her kinsfolk. The moment when the unborn child looks directly at the mother who might choose to refuse to conceive him is one of the most striking pro-life images that I've ever seen on screen.