THE COMING VEEPSTAKES:

This is the highest level of support found for removing Trump since the Ukraine scandal broke. In fact, backing for Trump's impeachment has far surpassed the public support for the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and is edging into territory not seen since the 1970s, when Nixon stepped down from the presidency after support for impeachment spiked at 58 percent. "The level of support for Trump being impeached and removed," Gallup reports, "is higher than it was for Nixon in all but the final poll before he resigned."



