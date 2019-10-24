THAT'S THE STAPLE OF FOX NEWS PROGRAMMING:

BEFORE AGREEING TO release nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine, President Donald Trump extorted a promise from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to appear on American television and act out a script prepared for him by Trump's aides, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday. [...]





But once the Ukrainians became aware that the much-needed security assistance Trump had personally held up might never be delivered, Zelensky, who was an actor and comedian before entering politics this year, agreed to play his part in a ruse intended to lend credibility to baseless conspiracy theories about Biden and other Democrats.