October 15, 2019

THAT WON'T MAKE THE INCELS LIKE WOMEN ANY MORE:

Former Aide Hill: Trump Ran Ukraine Policy To 'Personally Benefit' Himself (Cody Fenwick, October 14, 2019, Alternet.

Fiona Hill, a former top White House adviser on Russia, revealed to congressional investigators on Monday that President Donald Trump conducted policy toward Ukraine for his personal benefit, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

She reportedly said that the president used his attorney Rudy Giuliani to a "run shadow foreign policy in Ukraine that circumvented U.S. officials and career diplomats in order to personally benefit" himself.

