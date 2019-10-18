THAT WAS EASY:





The country will get more than 99% of its electricity from renewable sources this year, according to the country's National Center for Energy Control. Excluding transportation, which still relies on fossil fuels, this means Costa Rica will have run on at least 95% clean electricity for five consecutive years. In 2018, about 73% of its electricity came from hydropower, 16% from wind, 9% from geothermal power, and less than 2% from biomass and solar panels. Part of the country's emissions-reduction strategy is to promote biking and walking throughout its capital, San José, and to use fully electric trains by 2050.