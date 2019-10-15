THAT ONE'S GONNA LEAVE A MARK:

O'Rourke's proposal would, of course, affect all of the largest Christian denominations. Punishing the Catholic Church would come easy to him, as he could just call up the Catechism. But what about all the thousands of independent churches? Would President Beto O'Rourke dispatch IRS agents to listen in on homilies? Or maybe his FBI would run sting operations, sending same-sex couples to ask for Pastor Todd's blessing and bringing down the hammer if Pastor Todd demurs.





Yes, plenty of Christian and Jewish congregations and denominations have embraced same-sex marriage. But that actually makes the impact of his plan more perverse.





O'Rourke wants to enact a proposal that would disproportionately discriminate against Muslims. To our understanding, there is not a single sect in Islam that recognizes marriages between two men or between two women.