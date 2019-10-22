THAR HE BLOWS!:





As part of that investigation, Barr and John Durham, the federal prosecutor he appointed to conduct it, have been probing a conspiracy theory for which there is little if any evidence, according to several people with knowledge of the matter: that a key player in the Russia probe, a professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign -- and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.





Trump, meanwhile, has become "obsessed" with Brennan, who frequently gets under the president's skin by publicly questioning his mental acuity and fitness for office, according to a former White House official. On Brennan, "it was always, 'he's an idiot, he's a crook, we ought to investigate him,'" this person said, characterizing Trump's outbursts.