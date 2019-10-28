THANKS, HERITAGE!:

Obamacare premiums will stay flat in 2020 -- and in many of the states that have aggressively intervened to support their insurance markets, rates are going to be lower next year.





2020 is looking like a bit of a breakthrough for the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces. Nationwide, the average change in unsubsidized premiums is just a 0.1 percent increase, according to analysis by the invaluable Charles Gaba, who writes at ACASignups.net.