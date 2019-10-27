THANKS, DONALD:

According to The New York Times, however, the raid had been planned for months, but Trump's recent decision to pull US troops from northern Syria "disrupted the meticulous planning and forced Pentagon officials to press ahead with a risky, night raid before their ability to control troops and spies and reconnaissance aircraft disappeared."





Baghdadi's death "occurred largely in spite of Mr. Trump's actions," the report said, citing military, intelligence and counterterrorism officials.

It also said the information about Baghdadi's general location had been provided by one of his wives, who was arrested and interrogated during the summer, as well as a courier who was similarly questioned.





This image made from video posted on a militant website on April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. (Al-Furqan media via AP)

The information about the terror leader's more specific whereabouts, the officials cited in the report said, came mostly from Syrian and Iraqi Kurds who continued to pass on the intelligence to the CIA, even after Trump announced the pullout -- a move widely perceived to have been an abandonment of the US's Kurdish allies.