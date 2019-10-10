THANKS, DONALD!:

83 percent of Americans think international trade is good for American companies, a 25 percentage point increase from when it was last asked in 2016.





Nearly nine in ten Americans (87%) say that international trade is good for the US economy, the highest recorded in Chicago Council Surveys since the question was first asked in 2004.





63 percent of Americans now believe trade deals between the United States and other countries benefit both sides, up from 50 percent in 2017.





Americans are deeply divided on whether to increase tariffs on Chinese products with 47 percent supporting it and 51 percent opposing it.





77 percent of Americans favor complying with World Trade Organization (WTO) rulings against the United States.