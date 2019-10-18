October 18, 2019
THANK GOODNESS THE TEACHERS WERE ALL ARMED...:
Students tackle gunman at California high school, police say (ELLA TORRES, Oct 16, 2019, ABC News)
La Habra High School went on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student yielded a .22 caliber gun in the school, according to a statement from La Habra police.However, two freshmen in the class ran up to him, wrestled him and got the weapon out of his hands, Sgt Jose Rocha told ABC News on Wednesday."It was the students who tackled him," Rocha said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 18, 2019 11:12 PM