SURROUNDED BY TRAITORS:

AUGUSTA, Maine -- U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined two other GOP senators in criticizing the president this week after he publicly asked the Chinese government to investigate a political opponent while talking to reporters outside the White House this week.





The Maine senator was unequivocal in her statements, which came after a firefighters memorial service in Augusta on Saturday morning, joining Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Ben Sasse, R-Nevada, in breaking rank with GOP support for the president.





"I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent," Collins said. "It's completely inappropriate."