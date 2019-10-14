SURELY ATTACKING ELIZABETH WARREN'S MOTHERHOOD WILL HELP!:

A new poll shows that President Trump's approval among women is starkly lower than among men.





A Quinnipiac survey released Monday shows that 61% of women disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, while 35% approve. That stands in contrast to men, 48% of whom approve of Trump and 46% of whom disapprove, marking a 15% difference in disapproval by gender.





Overall, 41% of voters approve of Trump with 54% expressing disapproval with his presidency.