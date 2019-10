Not good: Business investment was -3% in Q3 2019.



Many biz leaders blame the trade war. Biz investment has fallen sharply this year.



Q3 2019 -3.0%

Q2 2019 -1.0%

Q1 2019 4.4%

Q4 2018 4.8%

Q3 2018 2.1%

Q2 2018 7.9%

Q1 2018 8.8%

Q4 2017 8.4%#economy