October 22, 2019
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Ex-ICE Chief on Congress and Border Security: 'They've Done Nothing' (Fred Lucas, October 22, 2019, Daily Signal)
"It's a shame in this day in America when the government of Mexico has done more to secure our border than the Democratic leadership of the Congress," Thomas Homan, former director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Tuesday at The Heritage Foundation's annual President's Club meeting in Washington."That is just a stone cold fact," Homan said during a panel discussion on immigration reforms. "They have done nothing."
Always bet on the Deep State--the 80% of Americans who oppose closing the border.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 22, 2019 4:55 PM