October 1, 2019
SIC TRANSIT MAGA:
Ex-leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party to quit politics (Deutsche-Welle, 10/01/19)
Strache led the Freedom Party for 14 years. He also served as vice-chancellor from 2017 to 2019 before he was forced from the government after video footage emerged of him appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help from what turned out to be a fake Russian backer.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 1, 2019 12:00 AM
