October 1, 2019
SHE WAS WARNED NOT TO LOOK INTO THE ABYSS...:
Rashida Tlaib Confirms House Ethics Probe Into 2018 Payments To Herself (Amanda Prestigiacomo, 10/01/19, Daily wire)
The House Ethics Committee is reviewing payments Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) made to herself following her 2018 election win, the freshman congresswoman's office confirmed Monday.While candidates are permitted to draw a salary from their campaign coffers from the time they win their primary until election day, Tlaib paid herself tens of thousands of dollars in two payments following the election on November 6.
