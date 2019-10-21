SAIGON DON!:

Kurdish bystanders reportedly hurled rotten fruit and stones at U.S. military vehicles as they made their away to the Iraqi border, where a number of troops will reportedly continue to work toward preventing the Islamic State's resurgence.





The Kurds consider the withdrawal from northern Syria a major betrayal, as it left Turkey an opening to invade the region. At one point the U.S. convoy was blocked by demonstrators, one of whom held a sign that read "To the U.S. Army who are leaving northeast Syria now tell your children that the children of the Kurds were killed by the Turks and we did nothing to protect them," The Wall Street Journal reports.