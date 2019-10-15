October 15, 2019
RUN, SHELLY, RUN!:
FPU-Herald Poll: Michelle Obama would enter NH primary as frontrunner (JULES CRITTENDEN , October 14, 2019, Boston Herald)
They really need to start adding Mike Pence to their presidential polling."If Michelle Obama were to enter the race, it would change things dramatically," Myers wrote. "Twenty-six percent of Democrats would vote for her, making her the new frontrunner. Under this scenario, Obama (26%) would lead Warren (20%), (Biden (20%) and Sanders (15%). She would take away 4 points from Warren, 4 points from Biden and 7 points from Sanders." [...]The FPU-Herald poll has some news that might disgruntle President Trump. He still strong among Republicans, with his overall 81 percent job approval, down 2 points from early September."However, the percentage of Republican voters who would vote for Trump if the primary were held today was 88 percent a month ago, and 71 percent today, a 17-point decline," Myers wrote. "Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld's support increased from 3 percent in early September to 14 percent today." Myers said Weld's growth appears to be coming from independents who are moving away from Trump.
