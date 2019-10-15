RUN, SHELLY, RUN!:

"If Michelle Obama were to enter the race, it would change things dramatically," Myers wrote. "Twenty-six percent of Democrats would vote for her, making her the new frontrunner. Under this scenario, Obama (26%) would lead Warren (20%), (Biden (20%) and Sanders (15%). She would take away 4 points from Warren, 4 points from Biden and 7 points from Sanders." [...]





The FPU-Herald poll has some news that might disgruntle President Trump. He still strong among Republicans, with his overall 81 percent job approval, down 2 points from early September.





"However, the percentage of Republican voters who would vote for Trump if the primary were held today was 88 percent a month ago, and 71 percent today, a 17-point decline," Myers wrote. "Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld's support increased from 3 percent in early September to 14 percent today." Myers said Weld's growth appears to be coming from independents who are moving away from Trump.



