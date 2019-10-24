October 24, 2019
PUT THEM OUT OF OUR MISERY:
Four in five EU coal plants are unprofitable -- report (Deutsche-welle, 10/24/19)
The London-based think tank analyzed the numbers behind every coal plant in the EU, concluding that 79% of the electricity-generating power stations are running at a loss."EU coal generators are haemorrhaging cash because they cannot compete with cheap renewables and gas and this will only get worse," said Matt Gray, co-author of the report.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 24, 2019 12:00 AM