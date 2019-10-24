PURITAN NATION:

Vermont reported the 3rd lowest murder rate (1.8) compared to other states. This was 3.1 points below the national average of 4.9 homicides per 100,000 individuals, according to a new report from safewise.com(link is external). In fact, the three states from Northern New England had the lowest murder rates.





Each of these states reported a murder rate of less than half that of the national average of 4.9 homicides per 100,000 people. But, perceptions do not match these low rates with nearly 50% of individuals worrying about murder in their everyday lives.