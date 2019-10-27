October 27, 2019
PROPAGANDA, NOT JOURNALISM:
Fox News Contributor Solomon Linked To Pay-To-Play Journalism (Eric Kleefeld, October 26, 2019, MediaMatters
Recently hired Fox News contributor John Solomon, a key player in President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's disinformation campaign against Joe Biden and his son Hunter, is now facing further ethical scrutiny.According to a new report from ProPublica, Solomon was involved in an apparent pay-to-play operation at The Hill, involving him courting a conservative group for a six-figure advertising deal and also quoting its director in The Hill's news content.
To his credit, at least he's cynical enough to demand cash. The poor gullible dupes who read him swallow the nonsense hook, line & sinker.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2019 9:50 AM