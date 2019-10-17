POPULAR GOVERNANCE:

There appears to be broad public support for Iran's foreign policy overall. 74% believe the attacks on the Abqaiq facilities in Saudi Arabia were very or somewhat justified. 61% say that Iran should keep military personnel in Syria. 59% think that if the IRGC were withdrawn from Iraq and Syria that it would just encourage the U.S. to extract more concessions. There is still broad popular support for remaining in the Non-Proliferation Treaty with 74% saying that it is a good idea to be part of the treaty.





66% see America as "a dangerous country that seeks confrontation and control," which is 20 points higher than the result to the same question in 2005. That increase in perceiving the U.S. as a dangerous threat is presumably linked to the hostility that our government has shown towards their country in the last few years. Given the unrelenting economic warfare that the U.S. has waged on them for more than a year, it is remarkable that the number agreeing with this statement isn't higher.





80% of Iranians say that sanctions have had a great negative impact (48%) or a somewhat negative impact (32%) on the economy. A broad majority of Iranians see sanctions as being responsible to some degree for their economic problems, and almost half of the population sees them as having a very significant effect. When asked if sanctions have had a negative impact on the lives of the people, the number goes up to 83% with 57% saying that they have had a great negative impact. If we want to understand what the Iranian people want and how U.S. policy affects them, we should start listening to what they tell us.