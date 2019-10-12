OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:





With Sen. Elizabeth Warren continuing to climb in Democratic presidential primary polls, in part, at the expense of his own campaign, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in an interview on Saturday with ABC News' "This Week," explicitly highlighted a key difference in their core economic philosophies.





"There are differences between Elizabeth and myself," Sanders, I-Vt., said in an interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that will air Sunday morning. "Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not."